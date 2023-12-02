Pastor Paul Mackenzie Jailed For One Year

The Malindi High court On Friday sentenced Shakahola massacre prime suspect Paul Mackenzie Nthenge to one year in jail for illegally distributing films associated with his radical preaching.

Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. Olga Onalo further jailed Mackenzie to six months for operating a filming studio without a valid license.

The court convicted Makenzie on 10th November 2023 for the two offences related to the illegal exhibition of films to the public through Times Television without the approval of the Kenya Film Classification Board.

He was charged with operating a filming studio and producing films without a valid filming license from the Kenya Classification Board, contrary to Section 4 of the Films and Stage Play Act, Cap. 222 of the laws of Kenya.

Onalo further found him guilty of being in possession of and distributing films that had not been classified contrary to Section 12 of the Films and Stage Plays Act, Cap. 222.

“I hereby sentence the accused person to twelve months imprisonment, while in respect to count three, the accused person’s explanation of not knowing the need for a license from the Films and Classification Board having obtained a broadcasting one is reasonable though not entirely acceptable.

“In light of the same, I sentence the accused to six months imprisonment, the sentence shall run concurrently,” said Onalo.

Mackenzie committed both offenses jointly with others on 11th January 2019 and 11th April, 2019, at Good News International Church in Malindi Township, Malindi Sub-County, within Kilifi County.

In her ruling, Hon. Onalo stated that the prosecution, through Senior Prosecution Counsel Joseph Mwangi and Prosecution Counsel Kennedy Kirui proved the case against Mackenzie beyond any reasonable doubt.

The controversial pastor who is held at the Shimo la Tewa prison is also facing charges of terrorism, murder, counselling and aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering following the death of over 429 people at Shakahola in Kilifi County.

