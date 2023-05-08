Connect with us

Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s Son Opens Up On Relationship With Controversial Dad

Controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s first born son Dan Mackenzie has opened up for the first time about his father who is in police custody after being linked to the deaths of over 110 people in Shakahola Kilifi County. 

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, the 21-year-old defended his father saying it’s impossible for his father to advise his congregants to fast to death.  

He argued that his father stopped preaching in 2019 and there is no way he would have advised his followers. 

“Sijawahi toka huku town. Alisema anaeda kununua shamba huko mbele ya Shakahola kufanya ukulima. Nikasema ni sawa, mimi si mkulima nitabaki hapa town nifanye shuguli zangu akasema haina shida. Nilibaki hapa na nyanya na mama,” said Dan. 

“Ananipenda (Pastor Mackenzie), ata akiondoka hapa alisema wewe utabaki hapa uangalie hizi vitu zangu na kitu yoyote ikikosekana unaniambia.”

Mackenzie’s son claimed that his father bought the 800 acre land in Shakahola to practice farming.

 “Hayo yote ni uongo kwa sababu hakuenda huko na washirika. Alienda peke take. Alienda kununua shamba peke take kwa sababu alikua anataka kulima. Alianza ukulima 2015,” he added.

According to the 21-year-old, his father does not have any theological training and studied up to form four at Lukore secondary school in Kwale before moving to Malindi town as a taxi driver. 

Dan also noted that his fathers teachings were not mandatory for followers to follow. 

Mackenzie og image

File image of Paul Mackenzie

Mackenzie was on Friday May 5 denied bail after he failed to convince the Magistrate to set him free.

While seeking court orders to be released on a substantial bond, the Good News International Church Pastor alleged that police have been denying him food while in custody, and that he was also tortured.

Also Read: Pastor Mackenzie Rearrested Moments After Being Released

