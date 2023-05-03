Connect with us

Pastor Pius Muiru Comes Out To Defend Of Pastor Ezekiel

Evangelist Pastor Pius Muiru has come to the defense of controversial Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Pastor Muiru asked the government to stop linking Pastor Ezekiel to crimes against humanity.

“Stop linking Ezekiel to crimes against humanity, it looks like the church is under persecution.

“We have so many people who are in solidarity with Pastor Ezekiel, the mood in the country is people are waiting to see how the ruling will be made,” he stated.

Pastor Muiru also said that what is happening to Pastor Ezekiel is a common thing adding that religious leaders are not opposing the police investigations.

“The only thing we are opposing is tacit persecution and affliction whereby someone is trying to connect pastor Ezekiel to crimes,” he added.

A Mombasa Court on Tuesday ruled that Pastor Ezekiel would remain in police custody until Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Shanzu Senior Principle Magistrate Joe Omindo in his ruling declined the request by the prosecution to hold Pastor Ezekiel for thirty days.

Ominde also directed the police officers to produce Pastor Ezekiel in court again on Thursday this week.

Pastor Ezekiel who was arrested on April 27 is being accused of indoctrination of his faithful and having links with Pastor Paul Mackenzie who is behind the alleged deaths of his followers in Shakahola.

He is also being charged with aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty and money laundering.

His lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari however insist that he is innocent and want him to be released.

