Pauline Njoroge Breaks Silence After Arrest, Narrates How She Was Trailed

Azimio Blogger Pauline Njoroge has detailed the final hours leading to her arrest in Watamu, Kilifi County on Saturday last week. 

In a lengthy post she shared on her Facebook Page on Thursday July 27, Njoroge vowed not to be silenced by the Kenya Kwanza government. 

“This is my message to them: I shall not be silenced! By detaining us, you only strengthened our resolve. We will not sit and watch as some fellows try to turn the clock back, recreating our country’s dark past,” She said.

The Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary revealed she received multiple calls from a man who identified himself as a banker before her arrest. 

She however did not agree to meet the guy and went on to go for a holiday. 

“This person claimed that he had some confidential documents that he wanted to give me in Malindi and asked me to go alone. This startled me because I had not posted anywhere that I was on the Coast. So how did he know? Anyway, I decided to ignore it,” Njoroge narrated. 

“We left the hotel that afternoon to go see Gedi Ruins, Hells Kitchen and the first Church in Malindi, which was set up by the Portuguese. When we left the hotel we found a double cabin vehicle parked outside the resort.”

According to the popular blogger, the double cabin trailed them while on their way from their hotel and they were arrested and taken to Watamu Police Station.

She also clarified that substances found in their houses were not narcotic drugs.

That was the first time in my life that I was seeing a roll of bangi. My friends can confirm that. In my friend’s room they took found her multi-vitamins, omega and collagen supplements. They also took her laptop, all her notebooks and all her reports and a novel she had carried. Her supplements were also labelled psychotropic substances,” Njoroge noted.

Also Read::Digital Strategist Pauline Njoroge Arrested

