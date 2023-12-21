People Are Blowing Issues About Kenya Out of Proportion Instead of Showing Love- President Ruto

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to be patriotic and uphold the ideals of the country’s forefathers.

Speaking on Thursday at the Eldoret State Lodge, Uasin Gishu County, when he hosted officials and children from 52 children’s homes, ahead of the Christmas festivities, Ruto said Kenyans should maintain a positive perspective of their country irrespective of circumstances, saying challenges facing the nation were being addressed.

He expressed concern that Kenya was being appreciated by outsiders, but some Kenyans were disparaging their nation.

“Some people are blowing some issues about the country out of proportion instead of showing love for the nation,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State noted that the United States-based travel agency Lonely Planet has recognized Nairobi as the best destination to visit in 2024.

He said this very welcome assessment places Nairobi ahead of bigger and better-known cities like Paris, Montreal, and Philadelphia, among others.

President Ruto further noted that the World Bank has placed Kenya as the 29th fastest-growing economy in the world.

“In addition, the World Bank has also placed Kenya as the country with the third highest diaspora remittances in the world,” Ruto said.

“As Kenyans, we have many reasons to love our country despite the challenges facing us. These challenges will soon be resolved.”

Ruto emphasized the need for Kenyans to defend and love their country, saying the stable state of the country has made the government declare the country a visa-free regime beginning next year.

At the same time, President Ruto urged Kenyans to adopt more children from the streets and children’s homes.

He said the new laws on children have created mechanisms that allow more Kenyans to look after children in the streets and orphanages.

“We have too many empty beds and empty seats at the table. Let’s make these empty beds and seats useful by looking after these children,” said President Ruto.

