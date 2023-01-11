Connect with us

News

Peter Kaluma Lists Demands to President William Ruto Ahead Of his Nyanza Visit

By

Published

File Image of Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma.

Homabay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has issued demands to President William Ruto ahead of his visit to the Nyanza region later this week.

In a statement on his social media on Wednesday, January 11, the ODM MP stated that the Head of State will be received by local leaders who will present the needs of the locals to him.

“President Williams Ruto is set to visit Nyanza this Friday. He’s welcome. Local leaders will be at hand to receive him and present the needs and concerns of the people,” Kaluma stated.

He also stated that the Homabay residents need infrastructure funding, the expansion of Tom Mboya University and the fast-tracking of the Kabunde Airstrip.

Kaluma also listed Water provision and sewerage systems in Homa Bay Town, Homa Bay County Referral Hospital Elevation, Homa Bay Town Constituency TVET and Lake Victoria Ring Road construction as other top priority needs of the locals.

File Image of President William Ruto.

President Ruto had on October 2022, promised to transform Homabay County’s fishing industry, the cotton sub-sector and several infrastructural projects including roads and water.

“I am going to approve BT cotton seeds in a Cabinet meeting tomorrow (Monday) so that cotton farmers can begin getting high yields. My government must improve the livelihood of the people of Homa Bay,” he said.

The first in command also committed to working with Nyanza and pledged that no region across the country would be left behind.

“I want the people of Homa Bay and Nyanza as a whole to understand this government is theirs. I am going to serve you and ensure that this region is not left behind when other regions are developing,” Ruto said.

