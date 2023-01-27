Connect with us

Peter Ndegwa Speaks On Leaving Safaricom

4015 Fna3IQNXEAoQnF1

File image of Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom PLC CEO Peter Ndegwa has broken silence on speculation that he would exit the teleco. 

Speaking on Thursday January 26 on Citizen TV, Ndegwa stated that the decision can only be made by the Safaricom board. 

“There is social media speculation, you know when you run a business of the size of Safaricom, just like a football team, there will always be views about what is happening to the manager, the captain and so on.

“But, from where I stand, the decisions about my role are usually for the board, and now that we have a new Chairman I’m sure it is a question that can be asked both to the Board and the Chairman,” he stated.

Ndegwa at the same time stated that Safaricom is a resilient company but noted that there will be challenges in 2023. 

” Safaricom is the largest and most successful business in the region. It is a business that serves every adult in this country. It is actually a much more resilient business.” He said

“Mpesa is the barometer of how the economy is doing… Looking at 2023, I think we are still going to have a challenging year; the worst is not over,” Ndegwa stated.” Ndegwa added.

He further noted that taking the company operations to Ethiopia is a big milestone.

“We’ve run the company very well, we’ve gone into Ethiopia, which is a major milestone for this business, we’ve launched 5G…I plan to continue playing the role that I’ve played for the future,” he stated. 

On the other hand Safaricom on Thursday unanimously elected Lawyer Adil Arshed Khawaja as the new Safaricom Board Chairman effectively immediately, replacing perceived former President Uhuru Kenyatta ally John Ngumi who resigned early this year after serving for barely 6 months. 

Also Read: Rigathi Gachagua Reveals Why Safaricom &Kenya Airways Should Be Sold

