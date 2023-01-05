Peter Salasya Temporarily Hands Over His Constituency Duties For Two Weeks

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has temporarily handed over his constituency duties after being hospitalized.

In a social media statement on Thursday January 5, Salasya Stated that he will take a two week sabbatical leave to focus on his recovery.

“Banabefu pray for me …Not feeling well at all .I will take a sabbatical rest from the ground for two weeks any attention from me will be taken care by my constituency manager .Murio muno,” Salasya tweeted.

The first term MP said that he had not been sleeping because he had been up and down in his constituency for the past two months.

“Nimefanya kazi kwa ground the last two months sijakua nkilala. Yani napanga vitu usiku mchana,” Salasya said.

“By the way sometimes you need to take some rest. I am overworked I need to take a rest. I am not feeling well. Pray for me for a quick recovery,” he added.

During the holiday season, the lawmaker hosted a football tournament where hundreds of his constituents participated.

Salasya also surprised his constituents with christmass gifts which he claimed to have spent Sh3 million to buy.

“3,000,000 budget Christmas gifts to mumias east residents tomorrow. I didn’t use a lot to campaign and so I lose nothing by giving them,” Salasya said on December 22, 2022.

Salasya was on August 9 elected to serve Mumias East under the DAP-K party.

The youthful politician garnered got 12,140 votes while his closest competitor, David Wamatsi who ran under ANC received 9,043 votes.

This was his second stab at the seat following the 2017 general elections where he got 254 votes.

