Petitioners Move To Court To Stop The Hustler Fund Loaning Initiative

A group of petitioners have moved to court to seek for the suspension of the Hustler Fund which was launched by President William Ruto on November 30.

According to court papers the petitioners argue that the fund was launched before the establishment of an advisory board tasked to among other things provide oversight in the administration of the kitty.

The absence of the board, according to the petitioners, is a violation of the constitution and related legislation concerning public finance.

“According to the Public Finance Act it’s a requirement that they should appoint a board that should form policies and govern the fund as far as we are concerned, there is no gazettement of that board, there is just a mention of who needs to be on the board but it has not been constituted another thing there is no Secretariat, who will run this funds,”

“Wanjiku, the person representing you has not appropriated these funds so the question is where is this fund from and where is it sitting?” The petition reads in part.

The petitioners are now requesting that the Controller of Budget reveal the source of the funds.

They are demanding an accounting of all funds disbursed since the kitty was established, a declaration that the Finance CS is failing to fulfill his constitutional duties, and a declaration that further distribution of the funds is unconstitutional.

The petition a day after Azimio leader Raila Odinga told his supporters to embrace the government’s loaning scheme, but to treat the money as their own.

“Hii Hustler Fund ati unapewa shilingi mia tano, hiyo unaweza kuanzisha biashara gani? Alafu ati ulipe baada ya siku kumi na nne…sisi tulisema nguruwe sita. Mjue hii mnapewa ni deposit ya zile nguruwe sita,” he said.

“Wakitoa, chukua, lakini hapana sema asanti maanake ni mali yenu. Mwambie kesho pia nitarudi. Hio ni mali ya umma ambayo jamaa wameiba.” he added.

