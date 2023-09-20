Connect with us

News

Pharmacy and Poisons Board Warns Kenyans From Buying These Two Drugs

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a warning to Kenyans not to buy Iodixanol or Paracetamol oral solution. 

Visipaque (Ioxidanol) is a medicinal contrast dye that helps doctors see blood arteries and organs more clearly during X-rays and CT scans. It is briefly infused into your body and then drained out. Paracetamol oral solution is a liquid pain reliever and fever reducer.

It is administered orally and is especially beneficial for toddlers and adults who have difficulties swallowing tablets.

The board said in a statement that it had received serious concerns and complaints about the flaws of Visipaque (Iodixanol) 320 mg/ml and Tramadol oral solution (Paracetamol oral solution, 120mg/5m).

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has received several complaints regarding quality defects and suspected adverse events associated with suspected substandard and falsified (SF) batches of Visipaque (Iodixanol) 320 mg/mL vial” read part of the statement. 

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board likewise advised pharmacies not to sell the two medications.

“In an effort to safeguard public health and safety, healthcare facilities in possession of these affected product batches are urged to immediately quarantine the products and report to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board offices for further guidance and necessary action.” 

The drug (iodixanol), according to the board, was smuggled into the country by unscrupulous traders who did not have approval.

Furthermore, a Kenyan company’s Paracetamol oral solution did not match the market authorization requirements. Kenyans who have already purchased the medications have been urged to return them to the nearest health facility.

Also Read: Kenyans Warned Over Buying Bananas in Supermarkets

