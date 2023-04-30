Police arrest four armed suspects, firearms recovered in Garissa

On Sunday, four armed male suspects were arrested by the police in Nuno, Garissa County. The suspects were found in possession of firearms, rifle magazines, ammunition, and mobile phones.

The police officers from Garissa Police Station in collaboration with the Border Police Unit intercepted the white Toyota Probox at Nuno area, leading to the swift arrest of the suspects.

All the suspects were wearing military gear and were each armed with an AK-47 rifle, and hundreds of ammunitions. The police also recovered a balaclava, a ballistic helmet, a knife, and a machete. The vehicle is currently in detention, and the suspects are awaiting arraignment in court as investigations continue.

The National Police Service thanked the members of the public who provided the officers with the information that led to the success of the operation.