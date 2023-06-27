Connect with us

News

Police Declare Stand Ahead of Raila’s Mega Rally in Kamukunji 

File image of Adamson Bungei

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei has stated that the government has no issue with Azimio la Umoja rallies. 

Bungei in a statement on Tuesday June 27, said the National Police Service will deploy its officers at the rally to ensure maximum security.

“We are on the ground and we will ensure the rally is peaceful as possible. We are set to provide the needed security,” Bungei said.

The statement comes days after President William Ruto said he has no problem with Azimio holding protests.

“I have no problem with Raila Odinga. I have no problem with him organising protests. There are protests here in Paris. I have just asked Raila and the company not to engage in violence and destruction of property. This is all because we are a democracy,” Ruto said in an interview with France 24 in Paris, France last week. 

The Azimio coalition is set to hold a mega rally on Tuesday to issue a way forward after the National Assembly passed the contagious Finance Bill 2023.

The coalition’s top leadership had objected to the Bill saying it will make life unbearable for Kenyans.

 “We have decided to invite Kenyans to a consultation at the Kamukunji grounds on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 am. Where the next course of action will be decided. 

“Whenever as a people we have come together we have always found a solution even to our worst problems, this time will be no different. We believe that in the end, it is the people’s voices that will prevail,” Azimio announced on Thursday last week. 

