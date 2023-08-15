Police Had Orders To Shoot Azimio Leaders In The Legs – Kalonzo

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now claims that police officers were ordered to Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other opposition leaders during an anti-government rally at Kamukunji grounds on July 12.

Speaking on Tuesday in Emali, Makueni County, Kalonzo said the motive was to injure Azimio leaders who would have attended the rally.

“If you were to go to Kamukunji, the intention was to have your legs shot. Raila was to be shot in the legs, Kalonzo and Kioni were also to be seen being shot in the legs. What was the intention of one Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome?” Kalonzo posed.

The Azimio principal went on to ask IG Koome to resign from the role without being pushed by opposition politicians.

“We demand if he has a conscience, he should resign without being pushed. That is what is done in democracies,” he added.

Raila on July 12 canceled the Kamukunji protest rally saying the decision was arrived at after they received intelligence that police planned to use live bullets on demonstrators.

“In order to protect our people and avert more injury and loss of lives, we have taken the strategic decision not to proceed with the rally at Kamukunji grounds this afternoon, in any case, the police have made the point,” Raila stated.

He added, “We received intelligence of a heinous plan by Kenya Kwanza to ferry armed goons who will attack peaceful attendees of our rally in Kamukunji. These goons had express orders to shoot directly in the crowd while enjoying police protection.”

The government has since defended the police from allegations of extrajudicial killings during the Azimio protests.

According to the opposition 72 Kenyans have lost their lives since the protests began in March.

