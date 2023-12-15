Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Demanding For Bribe



The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on Friday arrested Dobin Peter Naibei, a Traffic Police Officer based at Shauri Moyo Police Traffic Base, who had arrested a motorist and detained his motor vehicle for allegedly not having a valid motor vehicle insurance, and was demanding a bribe as a condition for releasing the detained vehicle.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, EACC stated that the complainant refused to succumb to the bribe demands and reported the matter to the commission which mounted an operation and arrested the officer.

“He was arrested last night, Thursday, 14th December 2023, and detained at Kilimani Police Station pending further processing at the Commission today. The suspect faces bribery charges contrary to section 6(1) (a) as read with Section 18 of the Bribery Act of 2016,” read the statement in part.

Confirming the arrest, EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said that the Commission is enhancing surveillance on highways across the country during this holiday season to enforce anti-corruption laws.

Ngumbi pointed out that corruption on the roads can lead to fatal accidents arising from the operation of unroadworthy vehicles and other violations of traffic laws.

“The Commission notes that some motorists deliberately violate traffic laws then seek to bribe their way of law enforcement actions. In this regard, motorists are advised to comply with all traffic laws and report any suspected incidents of corruption to EACC for action,” EACC stated.

The Commission further said it will continue to work closely with the Inspector General of Police and other Government Offices in taming the menace of traffic corruption which not only affects motorists but hurts the country’s image.

Also Read: Ahmednasir Goes After EACC CEO Over Remarks On Traffic Police Officers