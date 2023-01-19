Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police Officers Who Was Assaulted By President Ruto’s Gardener Dies

By

Published

File Image of President William Ruto.

File Image of President William Ruto.

A police officer assigned to President William Ruto’s Karen residence has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a vicious fight on July 21, 2022.

According to reports, the corporal got into an argument with a gardener before the fight turned physical. The officer was allegedly hit in the back of the head by the gardener.

The officer’s family confirmed that he died six months later at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) while being treated for severe injuries.

“We are seeking justice for our brother because he was attacked while on duty and suffered for several months in hospital before he succumbed to the injuries,” the victim’s brother revealed. 

officer

He claimed that the medical bills in the two hospitals totaled more than Kshh5 million, but that the majority of them were covered by police medical insurance.

Rucha stated that the suspect’s arrest and assault charges are a step forward, but that he should now face murder charges in light of the victim’s death.

The officer was the sole breadwinner of his family.He left behind his wife and two children.

During Ruto’s tenure as the Deputy President, he was assigned over 200 security personnel drawn from different units.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i revealed this when he stated that Ruto was the most guarded deputy president in the country’s history.

The former CS confirmed that Ruto had 257 officers deployed to protect him and secure his residences and properties.

“H.E. the Deputy President is the most guarded in the history of the country in comparison with previous equivalent office holders,” Matiang’i told the National Assembly Security Committee in September 2021. 

Also Read: Rutos Glorification of Chebukati is Unusual – Mutahi Ngunyi Claims

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019