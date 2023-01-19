Police Officers Who Was Assaulted By President Ruto’s Gardener Dies

A police officer assigned to President William Ruto’s Karen residence has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a vicious fight on July 21, 2022.

According to reports, the corporal got into an argument with a gardener before the fight turned physical. The officer was allegedly hit in the back of the head by the gardener.

The officer’s family confirmed that he died six months later at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) while being treated for severe injuries.

“We are seeking justice for our brother because he was attacked while on duty and suffered for several months in hospital before he succumbed to the injuries,” the victim’s brother revealed.

He claimed that the medical bills in the two hospitals totaled more than Kshh5 million, but that the majority of them were covered by police medical insurance.

Rucha stated that the suspect’s arrest and assault charges are a step forward, but that he should now face murder charges in light of the victim’s death.

The officer was the sole breadwinner of his family.He left behind his wife and two children.

During Ruto’s tenure as the Deputy President, he was assigned over 200 security personnel drawn from different units.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i revealed this when he stated that Ruto was the most guarded deputy president in the country’s history.

The former CS confirmed that Ruto had 257 officers deployed to protect him and secure his residences and properties.

“H.E. the Deputy President is the most guarded in the history of the country in comparison with previous equivalent office holders,” Matiang’i told the National Assembly Security Committee in September 2021.

