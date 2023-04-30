Police rescue 17 from suspected cult church in Nakuru

On Saturday, the police in Nakuru, Kenya, conducted a successful rescue operation, freeing 17 individuals who were allegedly confined in a house belonging to a woman suspected of running a cultic church.

The house was located in Kamwene ‘B’ village, Kihingo ward, and Njoro sub-county.

The rescue mission was launched after a parent from Uasin Gishu County reported that her daughter was being held captive in the house.

Upon arrival, the police found the 17 individuals, who were allegedly subjected to praying and fasting.

All the rescued individuals were taken to Njoro Police Station for further investigation. The police are conducting further investigations into the suspected cultic church, which was allegedly unregistered.

This rescue operation comes as the country is still reeling from the shocking news of the death of over 100 people in Shakahola forest, Kilifi County, allegedly linked to cultic activities.

Two pastors, Ezekiel Odero and Paul Mackenzie, have been detained in connection with the deaths. They are accused of indoctrinating their followers, leading to their untimely deaths.

The incident has raised concern and sparked a nationwide debate about the regulation of religious organizations. There have been calls for the government to increase efforts to regulate religious groups and ensure that they comply with registration requirements.