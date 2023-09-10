Police Rescue Grade 3 Students After Being Abducted By His Teachers 

The police officers attached to Buruburu police station on Saturday saved a nine year old grade three student from abductors who were demanding a Ksh 10 million ransom.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement on Sunday said the pupil was to be picked up from school by his father who found out he was missing.

The father was informed that the class teacher, one Erick Mosoti, had left the school in the company of the minor.

He would then get a call from one of the abductors demanding a Sh 10 million ransom for him to have his son back.

“Efforts to trace the teacher proved futile only for the father to receive a call from abductors who were demanding a Sh10 Million ransom, prompting the father to make a report at Buruburu police station,” DCI stated.

A team of detectives drawn from the Nairobi Region Command in collaboration with colleagues from DCI Buruburu launched a thorough operation in the Kayole Sabasaba area, leading to the rescue of the minor.

“The minor who had been locked in a room believed to have been rented by another teacher namely George Odhiambo, who works in the same school with the main suspect,” detectives said.

The DCI managed to arrest Fredrick Odhiambo hours later after he was found making the demands for ransom in exchange for the minor’s freedom.

A motorcycle, mobile phone and other items believed to have been used in the commission of the heartless act, were recovered and kept at exhibits as the operation continues to bring in the other suspects.

