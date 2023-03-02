Connect with us

Popular eatery owner jailed for selling chips cooked with harmful transformer oil

A man has been sentenced to prison for cooking chips using transformer oil, which he also repackaged and sold as popcorn cooking oil.

Elijah Mwangi Muthoga, who runs an eatery in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, was found guilty of violating Section 169(1) of the Energy Act 2019 and was sentenced to two years in prison, with an option of paying a fine of Sh200,000.

His co-accused, Zachary Mwangi Gitau, was handed a 10-year jail term or a fine of Sh10 million for vandalising the transformer from which Muthoga obtained the oil.

According to Kenya Power, transformer vandalism is one of the leading causes of power outages, and it undermines the quality and reliability of the electricity supply.

The company has intensified its surveillance efforts to fight transformer vandalism, and the government has cracked down on illegal activities to safeguard electricity assets.

The stiff penalties and jail terms will deter vandals, said Maj (Rtd) Paul Nyaga, Kenya Power’s security services boss, adding that this ruling is a big boost to the company’s effort to combat transformer vandalism.

In addition to posing a risk of electrocution, transformer vandalism exposes the company to financial losses in lost sales and the cost of replacing the transformers.

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has introduced Stima Loan, a credit product that allows families to get power connections by paying 20% of the connection fee upfront and clearing the remaining balance within a specific period.

