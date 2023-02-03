Powerful Individual Who Ordered The Rescaling of Uhuru Security 

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security was on Thursday rescaled by the government, a move that has sparked public outcry online.

According to reports the security detail has been rationalized with some of the General Service Unit officers attached to the former president being recalled for redeployment.

The changes are also said to have included the scaling down or withdrawal of security personnel attached to some members of the former first family.

The directive is said to have been given by the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

“The matter has been solely left in the hands of the inspector General of Police Japheth Koome,” Citizen digital reports.

The former Head of State according to law is entitled to enjoy VIP security with six security guards, however, this can be certified by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration.

Uhuru is also entitled to have a maximum of 6 officers guarding his urban and rural homes. This too to be approved by the Interior Cabinet Secretary.

The same law however allows the state to deprive him the benefits if Parliament passes a resolution on the same.

This can only happen if a former president gets another job in the government and earns a salary or is jailed for over three years or actively participates in the running of politics.

The government has withdrawn the security detail attached to powerful individuals who served in the previous regime.

This included former Interior CS Fred Matiangi, who spearheaded a ruthless campaign to prevent Ruto from assuming power in 2022.

When Ruto was Deputy President, Matiangi and Kibicho were constantly at odds with him, often scaling back his security and publicly chastising him as his ambitions to succeed Kenyatta in elections grew.

