President Ruto Announces Plan To Launch Electric Matatus

President William Ruto has announced that his government would launch an electric vehicle public transport system to lower the cost of transportation.

Speaking on Thursday, June 1 during the Madaraka Day Celebrations in Embu County, the Head of State stated that the high cost of transport is affecting the cost of living.

“As international petroleum prices continue to rise beyond reach, the cost of fuel locally rises steeply. Transport, as a component of household budgets, is affecting the cost of living. We have to liberate Kenyans from reliance on transport that depends on petroleum.

“For this reason, we are rolling out an electric vehicle public transport system which will bring down the cost of transport significantly,” said Ruto.

The President also noted that his government is working to develop a mechanism that will enable boda-boda riders to get electric motorbikes.

“Our boda boda industry is about to experience inclusive transformation through the introduction of more efficient, affordable and clean vehicles. With this intervention, owning and operating a boda boda will become affordable, secure and profitable,” Ruto stated.

He went on to say that the boda boda riders will be able to access the electric bikes from September 2023.

“By September this year we will have a mechanism where you can get your boda boda that does not need petrol will be run by electricity, and is financed by not a predatory system but one that respects the interests of those who purchase the boda bodas,” he stated.

