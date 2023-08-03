President Ruto Appoints Equity CEO James Mwangi As Open University Chancellor

President William Ruto has appointed Equity Group CEO James Mwangi as the Chancellor of the Open University of Kenya.

Speaking on Thursday after awarding a charter to the institution in Machakos County, the President expressed confidence in the Equity boss and noted that he believes in his leadership.

“For the appointment of the Chancellor of the Open University of Kenya, I was specific when I told CS Machogu whom I wanted to be. I know that with his stewardship, the university is safe,” said Ruto.

On his part, Mwangi thanked the Head of State for the appointment and vowed to ensure the virtual university it becomes one of the best-performing institutions in the country.

“I am humbled that you have given me the responsibility to provide service for this country on your behalf which I humbly accept. Sir, you have bestowed on me the trust to perform the function of a chancellor just when my tenure as the Meru University of Science Technology Chancellor ended.

“I assure you I will bring the insights that I have learned of being a Chancellor,” Mwangi stated.

Professor Ezra Maritim was appointed as the council chair of the institution.

The open university which will be managed by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Arts and Technology (JKUAT) will offer both virtual and physical classes.

It will offer academic services in various fields, including business, management, and Information Technology. Other areas include Education, Agriculture, Health Sciences, Social Sciences, and Humanities.

Also Read: Equity Bank Abandons DP William Ruto In Turkish Harun Aydin Case