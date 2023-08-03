Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Appoints Equity CEO James Mwangi As Open University Chancellor

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 08 03 at 14.37.00

President William Ruto and Equity Boss James Mwangi

President William Ruto has appointed Equity Group CEO James Mwangi as the Chancellor of the Open University of Kenya.

Speaking on Thursday after awarding a charter to the institution in Machakos County, the President expressed confidence in the Equity boss and noted that he believes in his leadership.

“For the appointment of the Chancellor of the Open University of Kenya, I was specific when I told CS Machogu whom I wanted to be. I know that with his stewardship, the university is safe,” said Ruto.

On his part, Mwangi thanked the Head of State for the appointment and vowed to ensure the virtual university it becomes one of the best-performing institutions in the country.

“I am humbled that you have given me the responsibility to provide service for this country on your behalf which I humbly accept. Sir, you have bestowed on me the trust to perform the function of a chancellor just when my tenure as the Meru University of Science Technology Chancellor ended.

“I assure you I will bring the insights that I have learned of being a Chancellor,” Mwangi stated.

Professor Ezra Maritim was appointed as the council chair of the institution.

The open university which will be managed by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Arts and Technology (JKUAT) will offer both virtual and physical classes.

It will offer academic services in various fields, including business, management, and Information Technology. Other areas include Education, Agriculture, Health Sciences, Social Sciences, and Humanities.

Also Read: Equity Bank Abandons DP William Ruto In Turkish Harun Aydin Case

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019