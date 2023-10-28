Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Appoints Ex MP To Plum Govt Job

By

Published

FB IMG 1698485965197

President William Ruto has appointed ex Cherang’any Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny as chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board.

In a Gazette notice dated October 26, 2023, Kutuny will serve as the board’s chairperson for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6(1) (a) of the Copyright Act, 2001, I William Ruto appoint Joshua Kutuny to be the chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board for a period of three years, with effect from October 27, 2023,” the notice read.

Kutuny lost his MP seat to Patrick Simiyu of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya DAP-K in the August 9, 2022 elections. 

He vied for the seat under the Jubilee Party and was among Rift Valley MPs who campaigned for ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

President Ruto at the same time made a host of appointments into government organisations focusing on Public Universities.

Former Chief of Defense Forces General Julius Karangi was appointed the chancellor of the Nyeri-based Dedan Kimathi University.He will serve for five years.

Ruto appointed Paul Musili to be the chancellor of University of Embu for five years.

The president reappointed Fred Ojiambo to head Kirinyaga University for five years as its chancellor.

Sally Kosgei was also appointed the chancellor of Taita Taveta University for a period of five years.

In other appointments Education CS Ezekiel Machogu appointed Eusilah Jepkosgei as a member of the Council of the Moi University for three years.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi appointed Daniel Leshan Seitai as a member of the Board of the Agricultural Development Corporation for three years.

Tourism CS Alfred Mutua appointed Francis Nkoitoi into the Board of Directors of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute as a member.

Also Read:Kenya Signs Ksh 11.4 Deal With European Union

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020