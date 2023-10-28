President Ruto Appoints Ex MP To Plum Govt Job

President William Ruto has appointed ex Cherang’any Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny as chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board.

In a Gazette notice dated October 26, 2023, Kutuny will serve as the board’s chairperson for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6(1) (a) of the Copyright Act, 2001, I William Ruto appoint Joshua Kutuny to be the chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board for a period of three years, with effect from October 27, 2023,” the notice read.

Kutuny lost his MP seat to Patrick Simiyu of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya DAP-K in the August 9, 2022 elections.

He vied for the seat under the Jubilee Party and was among Rift Valley MPs who campaigned for ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

President Ruto at the same time made a host of appointments into government organisations focusing on Public Universities.

Former Chief of Defense Forces General Julius Karangi was appointed the chancellor of the Nyeri-based Dedan Kimathi University.He will serve for five years.

Ruto appointed Paul Musili to be the chancellor of University of Embu for five years.

The president reappointed Fred Ojiambo to head Kirinyaga University for five years as its chancellor.

Sally Kosgei was also appointed the chancellor of Taita Taveta University for a period of five years.

In other appointments Education CS Ezekiel Machogu appointed Eusilah Jepkosgei as a member of the Council of the Moi University for three years.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi appointed Daniel Leshan Seitai as a member of the Board of the Agricultural Development Corporation for three years.

Tourism CS Alfred Mutua appointed Francis Nkoitoi into the Board of Directors of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute as a member.

