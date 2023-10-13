President Ruto Appoints Naomi Shaban, Billionaire Simon Gicharu to Gov’t Jobs

President William Ruto has appointed former Taveta Member of Parliament Naomi Shaban as the Chairperson of the Tobacco Control Board.

According to a gazette notice dated on Friday, October 13, Shaban will serve for a three-year term, replacing Khama Rogo whose appointment was revoked.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Naomi Shaban to be the Chairperson of the Tobacco Control Board, with effect from the 13th October 2023, up to the 12th July 2025. The appointment of Khama Rogo (Dr.) is revoked,” the notice read.

President Ruto also appointed Mount Kenya University founder Dr Simon Gicharu to be Chairperson of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) for a period of three years.

The billionaire will Prof Elishiba Njambi Kimani whose appointment was also revoked.

The President at the same time appointed Job Chirchir to be the Chairperson of the Water Services Regulatory Board for a period of three years and Titus Kipkoech Korir as the chairperson of the Kenya Forest Service, for a period of three years.

In other appointments, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki appointed former Jubilee Party Chairperson Nelson Dzuya to be a member of the Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board. Dzuya will serve on the board for a period of three years.

Former Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi and MauMau veteran Gitu Kahengeri were appointed by Gender CS Aisha Jumwa as the Chairperson and member of the National Heroes Council respectively for three years.

