President Ruto Appoints New Police Deputy Inspector General 

President William Ruto has appointed Douglas Kanja Kirocho as the new Deputy Inspector General of the National Police Service.

In a gazette notice issued on Wednesday April 12, Kirocho will replace Edward Mbugua who retired last month.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 245 (3) of the Constitution, as read with section 13 of the National Police Service Act, 2011, 1, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoints Douglas Kanja Kirocho to be the Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service, with effect from the 12th April 2023,” read the gazette notice.

Kanja was a former General Service Unit (GSU) commandant.

President Ruto also appointed Bruno Isohi Shioso as the Director General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service for a period of four years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 17 (I) of the Kenya Coast Guard Service Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Bruno Isohi Shiosho to be the Director-General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service, for a period of four (4) years, with effect from the 12th April 2023,” read another notice.

Shoiso was one of 12 people shortlisted to succeed Edward Mbugua, who retired after reaching the required retirement age. He served as the police spokesperson until November 2022, when he was replaced by Resila Atieno.

Shiosho was the commandant of the National Police Service Training Campus in Kiganjo before joining the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

In other changes Gideon Nyale was appointed as the Commandant of the Kiganjo Police Training Institute, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat as Commandant of the General Service Unit and Ranson Loimodoni as NPS Director of Operations.

