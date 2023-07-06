Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Awarded Comoro’s Highest Decoration

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 07 06 at 15.53.16 (1)

President William Ruto was on Thursday honoured with the highest award in Comoros while attending the 48th anniversary of the Independence of the Union of Comoros.

President was given the Grand Cross of the Green Crescent of the Comoros award by Comoros President Azali Assoumani.

The Grand Cross of the Green Crescent of the Comoros is the highest decoration in the Islands of the Comoros.

While speaking during the celebrations, President Ruto announced that Citizens from Comoros will soon enjoy visa-free travel to Kenya.

“I give you a commitment that Kenya shall abolish the requirement of visas for all persons holding valid travel documents issued by the Union of the Comoros into Kenya, before the end of 2023,” said Ruto.

He also announced that Comoros University students will now study in Kenya, at the same cost as Kenyan students in a move to strengthen education ties between the two countries.

“To further strengthen our ties in the Education sector, we are working closely to allow students from Comoros to pursue higher education in Kenya and pay the same amount of fees as local students,” he said.

President Ruto jetted out of the country on Wednesday evening for a three-day state visit to Comoros and the Republic of Congo.

The Head of State will on Friday fly to the Republic of Congo where he will hold bilateral talks with President Dennis Sassou Nguesso focusing on Kenya- Congo strategic cooperation.

“He will hold bilateral talks with President Dennis Sassou Nguesso focusing on Kenya-Congo strategic cooperation. The Heads of State will also witness the signing of legal instruments on various bilateral agreements. Kenya and Congo enjoy warm and cordial ties built on longstanding friendship and cooperation at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels,” State House said in a Statement on Wednesday.

Also Read: Details of President William Ruto’s 3-Day State Visit To Union of Comoros, Congo

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019