President Ruto Awarded Comoro’s Highest Decoration

President William Ruto was on Thursday honoured with the highest award in Comoros while attending the 48th anniversary of the Independence of the Union of Comoros.

President was given the Grand Cross of the Green Crescent of the Comoros award by Comoros President Azali Assoumani.

The Grand Cross of the Green Crescent of the Comoros is the highest decoration in the Islands of the Comoros.

While speaking during the celebrations, President Ruto announced that Citizens from Comoros will soon enjoy visa-free travel to Kenya.

“I give you a commitment that Kenya shall abolish the requirement of visas for all persons holding valid travel documents issued by the Union of the Comoros into Kenya, before the end of 2023,” said Ruto.

He also announced that Comoros University students will now study in Kenya, at the same cost as Kenyan students in a move to strengthen education ties between the two countries.

“To further strengthen our ties in the Education sector, we are working closely to allow students from Comoros to pursue higher education in Kenya and pay the same amount of fees as local students,” he said.

President Ruto jetted out of the country on Wednesday evening for a three-day state visit to Comoros and the Republic of Congo.

The Head of State will on Friday fly to the Republic of Congo where he will hold bilateral talks with President Dennis Sassou Nguesso focusing on Kenya- Congo strategic cooperation.

“He will hold bilateral talks with President Dennis Sassou Nguesso focusing on Kenya-Congo strategic cooperation. The Heads of State will also witness the signing of legal instruments on various bilateral agreements. Kenya and Congo enjoy warm and cordial ties built on longstanding friendship and cooperation at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels,” State House said in a Statement on Wednesday.

Also Read: