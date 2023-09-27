President Ruto Breaks Silence After Kenya Won Joint Bid To Host 2027 AFCON

President William Ruto now says many people were skeptical that Kenya would win the bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations together with neighbors Uganda and Tanzania.

Speaking on Wednesday September 27 in Nairobi, Ruto welcomed the announcement and went ahead to congratulate the Ministry of Sports, which has been at the forefront of fighting for the success of the bid.

“Many people never believed that we had a chance of hosting AFCON in 2027 because of the state of our football and the state of our sports in general. I am very proud that Kenya together with our partners in Uganda and Tanzania jointly we have won the right to host the AFCON in 2027 and we are very proud of this achievement,” said Ruto.

The President affirmed that his government will mobilize resources to ensure that the facilities are ready for continuous action in 2027.

“We will now mobilize every resource, person, and sector to make sure we deliver a world-class football event in 2027. We will make sure that whatever infrastructural facilities are required will be made available to make sure Kenya moves to the next level in our sports industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reacted to the news by emphasizing the importance of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania being prepared for AFCON.

“It is quite exhilarating to receive the news that the joint bid by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations has this afternoon been accepted by the Confederation of African Football,” the DP stated.

