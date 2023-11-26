President Ruto Breaks Silence On Bipartisan Team Final Report

President William Ruto now says the recommendations by the bipartisan dialogue team will be implemented.

Speaking on Sunday at the Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi, President Ruto thanked the team for coming up with a practical report.

The Head of State described the report as ‘good ‘ for the country.

“All the recommendations made by the bipartisan dialogue team are practical and good for the country,” said President Ruto.

Ruto noted that he will not hesitate to implement issues in the report touching on the executive.

He said it was upon MPs to deliberate on the report touching on the legislature.

“For instance, in the report, there is a recommendation that travel be cut by 50 percent and that’s what I have already done,” said the President.

At the same time, the Head of State, urged urged Kenyans to be patient and support the Government in fixing the country’s economy

He said the implementation of Government policies were starting to bear fruits.

“When we reduced the cost of subsidised fertiliser from Sh 7,000 to Sh 2,500, farmers engaged in serious farming leading to increased production. This is why the price of unga has reduced from Sh 230 to Sh 135,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State argued that countries like Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore have gone far in terms of development because of leadership, which implemented the right policies for the respective countries.

“We are categorical, we have a plan and we will change Kenya,” said Dr Ruto.

The President said Sh 1 billion has been allocated to Nairobi County to construct more classrooms, saying it was disgusting that there were only 200 schools in 15 constituencies.

“It is discouraging that there are many children in Nairobi especially in informal settlement who are not in schools. We are constructing 3,500 classrooms to ensure all children get access to education,” said President Ruto.

He said efforts were being made to settle squatters in Kamae, noting that genuine people were being identified.

“We are going through the list of the squatters to identify the genuine people to be settled and given title deeds. There is no way someone with a V-8 can claim to be a squatter,” said President Ruto.