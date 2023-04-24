Connect with us

News

President Ruto Breaks Silence On Paul Mackenzie Cult

President William Ruto has broken silence on the Kilifi cult linked to pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Speaking on Monday April 24 in Ruiru, Kiambu County, President Ruto termed pastor Mackenzie’s cult activities as an act of terrorism.

“People like Paul Mackenzie (of the Shakahola cult) and any other terrorists, do not belong to any religion. They belong in prison,” said Ruto

“What is being witnessed in Shakahola is akin to terrorism. Mr Mackenzie who acts as a pastor is in fact a terrible criminal. Terrorists use religion to advance their heinous acts. People like Mackenzie are using religion to do exactly the same thing.”

