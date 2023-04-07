Connect with us

News

President Ruto Explains Why He Launched Same Road Twice 

President Ruto launching Captain- Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru road in 2018 and in 2023

President William Ruto has clarified why he launched Captain- Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru road for a second time. 

In a statement issued by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Friday April 6, Ruto launched the road twice after it was deliberately denied funding during the previous regime.

“Regarding the second launch of the construction of the 55-Kilometre Captain-Ndemi/Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru Road. During the ‘Handshake’ (2018-2022), many projects he launched were deliberately denied funding even though they were in the government’s programme. This was to frustrate the then Deputy President and his bid for the presidency,” the statement read in part.

He went on to say that all stalled projects would be revived before the government starts new ones. 

Today, it’s evident that the architects of these schemes that they thought would frustrate me, ultimately hurt the people, the economy, and Kenya.

“I will clean up the mess and complete all stalled projects before embarking on new ones,” he added.

Ruto first commissioned the project on November 26, 2018, while serving as Deputy President in Uhuru’s administration.

The road project was supposed to run 55 kilometers from Captain to Ol Kalou Town.

Following the project’s resumption, some Kenyans chastised the Head of State, while others asked why the initiative had paused.

“Earlier launched the tarmacking of the 55km captain- Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru and addressed wananchi at the Ndunyu Njeru trading centre at Ol Kalou town,” Ruto’s Thursday, April 6, 2023 tweet read.

Following the backlash from Kenyans, Ruto was forced to clarify the situation.

Also Read: President Ruto’s Directive To Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Leadership After Raila Truce

