News

President Ruto Fires Irene Masit From IEBC

Irene Masit

President William Ruto has fired Irene Masit from her position as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner. 

In a gazette notice dated March 1, 2023, President Ruto stated that he revoked the appointment of Masit following recommendations by a tribunal led by Justice Aggrey Muchelule. 

“I note that the litany of gross violations of the constitution by Irene Cherop Masit as enumerated in the report of the tribunal meet the required threshold for the removal from office of the subject state officer.

“The tenure in office of Irene Cherop Masit as a Member of the IEBC be and is terminated with immediate effect,” the notice read in part.

At the same time, Ruto declared the position that was held by Masit Vacant. 

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander in chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, declare a vacancy in the position of the sixth member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” the notice added. 

The Muchelule tribunal had recommended the removal of Masit From IEBC after she was found guilty of violating the constitution. 

“This Tribunal recommends to Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to the mandate assigned vide Gazette Notice No. 14890 of 2nd December 2022, and further in accordance and in compliance with Article 251(1) and (6) that Commissioner Irene Cherop Masit be removed from office as a member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” the tribunal recommended. 

Additionally, the tribunal demanded the removal of former IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, and Commissioners Nyang’aya and Wanderi.

The three had however resigned from the commission in December 2022 after President Ruto suspended them. 

Also Read: President Ruto To Take Action After Muchelule Tribunal’s Verdict On Irene Masit

