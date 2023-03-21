President Ruto, Gachagua & Mudavadi To Spend Ksh 802 Billion Taxpayers Money On Cars 

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi have been allocated Ksh 802.2 million to buy vehicles in the current financial year.

The amount is more than double than the previous budget plan that also benefited retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the biggest beneficiary after his office was given Ksh 290.8 million for the vehicles, an increase of Sh200 million from Ksh 90.8 million that had previously been allocated by former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

The budget for the purchase of new vehicles for all State entities in the current fiscal year, which ends in June, has increased up to Ksh 2.06 billion from the initial budget’s Ksh 810.3 million.

The office of the President and that of the Prime Cabinet Secretary have been allocated an extra Ksh 154 million for vehicles while retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has been allocated Ksh 140 million for cars in his retirement package.

The car budget in the office of the President is expected to go higher to cater for the newly appointed chief administrative secretaries.

The Head of State had in September 2022 promises to cut extravagant and wasteful spending to cut the country’s debt appetite.

“Over the next three years, we must reverse this and go back to the situation where the government contributes to the national savings effort by keeping recurrent expenditure below revenue,” the President said.

He added “To this end, I have instructed the National Treasury to work with ministries to find savings of Sh300 billion in this year’s budget. Next year, we will bring it further down so that, by the third year, we have a recurrent budget surplus.”

