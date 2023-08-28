Connect with us

News

President Ruto Goes After Raila Odinga Over Claim That 2010 Constitution is A Product Of Protests

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has slammed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over his claim that the 2010 Constitution is a result of demonstrations. 

Speaking on Monday in Bungoma County, President Ruto noted that the current constitution was created after talks in Naivasha and at the Bomas of Kenya.

“Some people are deceiving us, saying that protests brought about the constitution. Which constitution was brought by protests? Didn’t we go and sit at Bomas and discuss it? We talked about it in Naivasha and other places where it was crafted. Were we in protests?” Ruto questioned.

On August 17 during the devolution conference in Uasin Gishu, Raila claimed that the new constitution is a product of protesting. 

“I want to tell the Uasin Gishu Governor that this constitution we have is a production of demonstrations. I also want to remind him that if demonstrations can help families whose children were cheated of being taken to Finland then there is nothing wrong with demonstrations,” Raila stated.

The opposition chief suspended anti-government demonstrations in July to allow the bipartisan talks with the government to continue. 

The talks which are led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka are going on at Bomas of Kenya.

 

Others members of Kenya Kwanza team include: Senate Majority Leader Araon Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Hassan Omar and Catherine Wambilianga.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi are other members of the Azimio team.

