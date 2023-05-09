President Ruto Has Forgotten Me Despite Me Supporting His Campaign – Waititu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu now says that President William Ruto has abandoned him despite his support during the 2022 presidential campaigns.

In an interview with Nation, Waititu claims that people close to the President don’t want him to speak with the Head of State.

“I am one of those people who campaigned for President Ruto and his deputy. I even donated my cars, including a Toyota Tundra that was commonly referred to as The Beast because of its fancy modifications. Now I am an isolated man and it seems I have been forgotten. Those close to the President do not want to see me speaking to him directly,” said Waititu.

The former Kabete MP alleged that President Ruto had promised to ensure all cases that had been politically instigated on him during the former regime would be withdrawn.

“You see, the President promised that after coming to power he would ensure that all cases that were politically instigated during the tenure of former President Uhuru Kenyatta were thrown out or withdrawn, and I have seen most of them thrown out and the accused exonerated. I am now wondering what happened to me because in some cases I was involved in, some witnesses even recanted the evidence they had given in court,” he added.

His remarks come days after the High Court issued orders freezing assets worth Ksh.1.9 billion, comprising 18 parcels of land and seven motor vehicles.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) alleges that the former governor awarded tenders to contractors who later transferred huge amounts of money to him, his spouse Wangari, and their companies as kickbacks.

