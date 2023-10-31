President Ruto hosts King Charles III at State House



President William Ruto on Tuesday hosted Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at State House, Nairobi.

The monarch was honoured with a 21-gun salute by KDF soldiers at State House before holding talks with President Ruto.

King Charles III was then accompanied by President Ruto to Uhuru Gardens where they laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Royal Family was also taken on a tour of the Martyrs’ Tunnel, which is inscribed with the names of heroes who lost their lives fighting for freedom.

The King and Queen arrived in Kenya on Monday evening and their programme includes events and engagements in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

“They will also spend time with conservationists, environmental activists, artists, entrepreneurs, veterans, the Kenya Wildlife Service and schoolchildren. On the Coast, Her Majesty will spend time with survivors of gender-based violence, while Her Majesty will meet with religious leaders working with UK-funded community cohesion programmes,” read part of the British High Commission statement.

In particular, the royal visit will address the historical complexities of the UK-Kenya relationship, including a reference to the painful Emergency period of 1952-1960.

The Royal couple will also see the impact of UK support for entrepreneurs and start-ups through the UK-Kenya Tech Hub, and for the creative industries through the British Council.

A visit to the UN Headquarters in Nairobi will provide an insight into sustainable markets and environmental initiatives, demonstrating the global importance of the UK-Kenya partnership.

