Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto hosts King Charles III at State House

By

Published

F9wfkOWWkAAh6en 1698747726.jfif
President William Ruto on Tuesday hosted Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at State House, Nairobi.

The monarch was honoured with a 21-gun salute by KDF soldiers at State House before holding talks with President Ruto.

King Charles III was then accompanied by President Ruto to Uhuru Gardens where they laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Royal Family was also taken on a tour of the Martyrs’ Tunnel, which is inscribed with the names of heroes who lost their lives fighting for freedom.

The King and Queen arrived in Kenya on Monday evening and their programme includes events and engagements in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

“They will also spend time with conservationists, environmental activists, artists, entrepreneurs, veterans, the Kenya Wildlife Service and schoolchildren. On the Coast, Her Majesty will spend time with survivors of gender-based violence, while Her Majesty will meet with religious leaders working with UK-funded community cohesion programmes,” read part of the British High Commission statement.

415 F9wfmpaWoAAdvva.jfif

In particular, the royal visit will address the historical complexities of the UK-Kenya relationship, including a reference to the painful Emergency period of 1952-1960.

The Royal couple will also see the impact of UK support for entrepreneurs and start-ups through the UK-Kenya Tech Hub, and for the creative industries through the British Council.

A visit to the UN Headquarters in Nairobi will provide an insight into sustainable markets and environmental initiatives, demonstrating the global importance of the UK-Kenya partnership.

FB IMG 1698751507774

Also Read: King Charles III Holds Reception To Mark Kenya’s 60th Independence Anniversary

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020