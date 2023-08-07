Connect with us

News

President Ruto Issues 2 Demands To Azimio Before Resumption of Talks

Bipartisan

Ruto Raila

President William Ruto now wants the opposition to agree to two key conditions ahead of the planned bipartisan talks between the government and the opposition.

Speaking on Monday in Nyeri, the President asked the opposition to denounce the handshake and violent demonstrations.

He noted that the country will move forward as long the opposition does not push for the two things.

“I heard yesterday they have agreed they don’t want a handshake. Now I want to ask them we also agree to end violence and chaos and the destruction of property and businesses in our nation,” said Ruto.

He added, “If we agree on those two that there is no handshake and there is no violence then we can proceed as a country and we can discuss the rest of the things.”

Raila on his part has threatened to go back to the streets if the fresh bipartisan talks does not bear fruit within thirty days.

“I have said that we, as Azimio, are ready to talk. We will talk and give Kenya Kwanza thirty days to engage. If they remain unyielding, after thirty days, I will issue another order. However, we have given the team led by Kalonzo Musyoka permission to negotiate with those from the other side,” said Raila on Saturday.

The opposition leader has however noted that he is not interested in sharing government with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

The bipartisan talks are set to begin this week after the government and the opposition unveiled their negotiating teams last week.

National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah will lead the government side while Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will lead the Azimio camp.

