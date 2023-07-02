President Ruto Lifts Six-Year-Ban On Logging

President William Ruto has announced that the government has lifted the ban on logging in a move to help the economies of areas that depend on forest products.

Speaking on Sunday July 2 during a church service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Molo, Nakuru County, Ruto said that the Kenya Kwanza administration has put up plans to ensure that only mature trees are harvested while more are planted.

He also noted that the government has imposed tax on imported timber products in an aim to promote locally made products.

“This is why we have decided to open up the forest and harvest timber so that we can create jobs for our youth and open up the business while we continue with our plan to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years,” said Ruto.

He added,”Sasa miti inaoza huku kwa msitu na watu wanahangaika pande hii hawana mbao, hii maneno yote tumeondoa na tumesema tutafanya na mpango.”

He argued that removing the logging moratorium, which has been in effect since 2018, will create jobs for both Kenyans and businesses, and is in keeping with the government’s plan to plant 15 billion trees in ten years.

The moratorium was imposed during the previous regime after public uproar over illegal logging, which environmentalists blamed for Kenya’s diminishing forest cover as well as damage to the country’s water towers.

The multi billion business has been one of Kenya’s best employers in the past decade, particularly for uneducated people in urban areas.

According to a recent report by the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI), the Kenya Forestry Services has lost Ksh 4 billion in revenue and 44,000 jobs over the last five years as a result of the ban on logging in public and community forests.