President Ruto Makes Fresh Appointments To State Agencies

President William Ruto on Friday December 15 made new appointments to different state agencies and parastatals.

According to a gazette notice dated December 13, President Ruto appointed Shallow Abdullahi Yahya as the chairperson of the National Drought Management Authority for a period of two years.

Yahya will replace Raphael Mullei Nzomo whose appointment was revoked.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Shallow Abdullahi Yahya to be the Chairperson of the National Drought Management Authority,with effect from the 15th December, 2023 upto 12th July, 2025. The appointment of Raphael Mullei Nzomo is revoked,” the notice read.

The Head of State appointed Aggrey Lucas Kidiavai to be the Chairperson of the State Corporations Appeal Tribunal, for a period of five years.

Ruto also appointed Michael Kamau Kamiru as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority.

Kamiru will serve in the role for a period of three years, effective from the 15th December, 2023.

President Ruto further appointed Hadi Sheikh Abdullahi, Richard Boro Ndun’gu, Lydia Cherono Rono and Amolo Ngweno,to be members of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The four will serve in the board from the 15th December, 2023 upto the 12th January, 2026.

In the same gazette notice President Ruto revoked the appointments of Wilkister M. Simiyu, Fancy C Too, Michael Kamau Kamiru, Darshan Shah and Samir Ibrahim.

In other appointments, Treasury CS Njuguna Ndun’gu appointed Darshan Shah to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority for three years.

Energy CS Davis Chirchir appointed Magerer Lang’at, Joseph Ngugi Njenga and Amina Bille to be members of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya Board for three years.

Also Read: President Ruto Reveals Main Reason He Wants KICC And 10 Other Parastatals Privitased