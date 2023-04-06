President Ruto Makes New Appointments, Sends Uhuru’s Men Home 

President William Ruto has made new appointments to various Parastatals in his continued reorganization of the government.

In a gazette notice on Thursday April 6, Ruto appointed former East African Community Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Leather Development Council.

Mohamed will serve for a period of three (3) years, with effect from April 5, 2023. He will replace Francis Munywoki, whose appointment was revoked.

Former Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh Moham was appointed the chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board. He will serve on the board for a period of three years.

President Ruto also appointed Samuel Sakita Kutata who unsuccessfully vied for the Kajiado South parliamentary seat as the chair of the Ewaso Ngiro South River Basin Development Authority, for a period of three (3) years.

More to follow…