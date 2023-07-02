President Ruto Mocks Azimio After Kamukunji Rally

President William Ruto on Saturday, July 1 mocked the Azimio la Umoja coalition saying they have started being informed.

Ruto who was speaking at the thanksgiving ceremony of Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, in Elgeyo Marakwet said that he followed up on Azimio’s recent rally and they did not call for demonstrations or ask the government to introduce subsidies.

“To be fair to them sasa wameanza kuchanuka niliwaskiza juzi wameacha mambo ya maandamano wanaenda wanafanya mkutano wanaongea maneno wanaenda nyumbani, hiyo ni mzuri hatuna shida bora mali ya wananchi isiharibike. Nimeona tena wamechanuka saa hii hawasemi ati tuongeze subsidy, hiyo ni mzuri,” said Ruto.

The Head of State insisted that the government has no problem with the opposition and that all they ask is that they help unite and build the country.

The Azimio coalition on Tuesday held a rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi where they resolved to embark on a campaign of defiance and civil disobedience against the Kenya Kwanza government.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga asked Kenyans to boycott taxes and reduce consumption of diesel and petrol to deny the government money.

“Let us embrace tax boycotts, let us deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting consumption of petrol and diesel. One way to do this is to carpool let us arrange to have regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible give each other a ride, cut down on non-essential travel, and walk instead of driving whenever possible,” said Raila.

The former Prime Minister called on matatu owners to increase their carrying capacity but maintain fares as a way of civil disobedience.

He also urged businesses to stop using electronic tax registers and file nil returns to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

