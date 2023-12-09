President Ruto Mocks Court Ruling On Remote Jobs

President William Ruto On Saturday slammed a court ruling directing Kenyans working for foreign firms to get appointment letters.

Speaking during the YouthConnekt Africa Summit 2023 in KICC, Nairobi, Ruto expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling, saying Kenyans are interested in getting salaries rather than appointment letters.

“We have a very interesting case in Court where the court has ruled that if you are working in Nairobi for a company in the US, you must get an appointment from the company in the US,” said Ruto.

He added,”Do you know how ridiculous that is? Are you interested in a letter of appointment or are you interested in working and earning a salary?”

Meanwhile, The Head of State declared that the government will propose modifications to the legislation that would recognize remote jobs and working from home.

President Ruto emphasized that because the globe was moving to that space, remote and internet jobs will provide many prospects for the youth.

“We have a new model of jobs that our laws did not see. Shortly we will be changing the law in Kenya so that we can appreciate that there are remote jobs.

“What matters is that you are working. It does not matter whether you are wearing a suit, or your hair is combed. What matters is what you are doing,” he explained.

At the same time Ruto noted that the government is partnering with google to equip the youth with IT skills in schools through a coding syllabus

