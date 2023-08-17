President Ruto Nominates New DPP To Replace Haji

President William Ruto has nominated Renson Mulele Ingonga as the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Thursday August 17.

“His Excellency the President conveys in the exercise of powers conferred to him by article 157(2) of the constitution and section 8 (5) of the office of director of public prosecutions act 2013 nominates Mr. Renson Mulele Ingonga OGW as the Director of Public Prosecutions. The President now seeks the approval of the appointee by this house,” said Wetangula.

The National Assembly Speaker forwarded the nomination to the departmental committee of Justice and Legal Affairs to vet the nominee.

Upon undertaking the vetting exercise, the Committee will be required to submit a report to the House within 21 days.

If approved, Ingonga will replace Noordin Haji who was appointed by President Ruto to head the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Ruto picked Ingonga from a list of 15 individuals interviewed for the position by the Public Service Commission.

Before his nomination, Ingonga worked as an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Laws degree in International Criminal Law from the University of Cape Town.

President Ruto also nominated Andrew Mukite Musangi as Chairman of the Central Bank of Kenya. Mukite’s is the son in law of late nillionaire Chris Kirubi.

His name has also been forwarded to Parliament for vetting.

