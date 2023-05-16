Connect with us

News

President Ruto Nominates Noordin Haji To Be NIS Director General

By

Published

File image of President Ruto and Noordin Haji

President William Ruto has nominated The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to be the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) 

In a statement by State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei on Tuesday May 16, Haji will replace Philip Kameru who is headed into retirement. 

“It is notified that His Excellency the President has, in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the National Intelligence Service Act, nominated Mr. Noordin Haji, CBS, for appointment as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS),” read the statement in part. 

If approved by the National Assembly, Haji will return to the NIS after a six-year sojourn as the DPP. 

He previously served as the Deputy Director of the Counter Organised Crime Unit within the National Intelligence Service (NIS) before becoming the apex public prosecutor.  

Haji holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and Master of Laws (LL.M) degrees from the University of Wales, Cardiff. 

Additionally, he holds a second Masters Degree in National Security Policy with Merit (MNSPO) from the Australian National University.

Haji was admitted to the Bar in 1999, and thereafter joined the Public Service in January 2000 as a State Counsel at the Attorney General’s Office. 

Kameru has been at the helm of NIS since being appointed by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in September 2014. 

Before joining Nis Kameru had an illustrious military career; having risen through the ranks to the position of Director of Military Intelligence in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). In that position, he provided outstanding leadership that earned him international accolades. 

Also Read: President Ruto Nominates 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs)

