News

President Ruto Removes Visa Restrictions To Kenya

By

Published

President William Ruto on Tuesday December 12 abolished all Visa restrictions for all global citizens traveling to Kenya. 

Speaking during the Jamuhuri Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Ruto said Kenya is the home of human kind and  Kenya will now open its gates visa-free to citizens from all countries in the world beginning January 2024. 

“It is with great pleasure, as President of this extraordinary country, to make a historic announcement of the decision of the Government of Kenya,” said Ruto.

He added, “Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of  the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya.”

Ruto however said all visitors will have to identify themselves on an electronic platform for authorisation before traveling to Kenya. 

“To implement this new policy, we have developed a digital platform to ensure that all  travelers to Kenya are identified in advance on an electronic platform. All travelers will obtain electronic travel authorisation,” Ruto stated.

President Ruto first mentioned Kenya’s plan to eliminate visa requirements on October 28 during his speech at the Three Basins Climate Change Conference in Brazzaville, Congo.

Kenya is the fourth country in Africa to remove Visa restrictions.

Other countries that have abolished visa requirements for all African countries are Rwanda, Seychelles and Gambia.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced the removal of Visa restrictions for all African Countries on November 2 at the 23rd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

“Any African, can get on a plane to Rwanda whenever they wish and they will not pay a thing to enter our country, ” Kagame stated.

Also Read: Pain Ahead as Government Hikes ID, passport and Visa Fees

