Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Reveals Main Reason He Wants KICC And 10 Other Parastatals Privitased 

By

Published

FB IMG 1702459128093

Ruto

President William Ruto on Wednesday December 13 disclosed that several state companies and entities listed for privatisation are wasting taxpayers money. 

Speaking during the Diaspora forum, Ruto said the government has bankrolled billions into the agencies but they have never recorded any positive growth. 

“We are spending billions of shillings sustaining companies. We have 350 public companies that just take money from the government. Some of them ask, what is this one doing, no one can tell you that,” Ruto stated. 

“So some of those things we are going to make decisions and by the way, a report was already done saying that these 150 companies should be privatised because what they are doing can be done by the private sector. The private sector will give us more value out of them,” he added.

This comes days after the High Court issued a conservatory order suspending the plans to privatise state corporations.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the order after the ODM Party through Advocate Jackson Awele filed a petition. 

“A conservatory order is hereby issued suspending implementation of section 21(1) of the Privatization Act 2023 and or any decisions made pursuant to that section, until 6th February 2024 given under my hand and seal of the Honourable court this 4th Day of December 2023,” Justice Mwita stated.

The Treasury had lined up Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC), Kenya Literature Bureau, National Oil Corporation, Kenya Seed Company Limited, Mwea Rice Mills, Western Kenya Rice Mills Limited, and Kenya Pipeline Company for sale.

Others agencies included are; Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, Rivatex East Africa Limited, New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC), and Numerical Machining Complex.

Also Read: Ruto Govt Suffer Another Blow As Court Supends Issuance Of New IDs

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020