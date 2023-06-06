President Ruto Should Allow The Finance Bill To Be Modified – ODM MP 

Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi has asked President William Ruto to allow the Finance Bill 2023 to be modified so that it can suit the demands of Kenyans.

Speaking on Tuesday June 6 in an interview with NTV, Elachi said that the controversial bill should be modified to accommodate issues raised by Kenyans.

“I want to tell my President in a humble way… allow Parliament to build a Finance Bill that will take care of what you want but also appreciate that Kenyans have also cried and they have brought in memorandum we must acknowledge them,” said Elachi.

The ODM MP at the same time asked Azimio leader Raila Odinga to stop his fight against the Bill.

“Raila has done everything since the 90s to see Kenya where it is today. If young people feel this is very painful to them, they should come out to the streets, not the former Prime Minister,” she said.

The Bill, which is now in the National Assembly, has received harsh condemnation from both leaders and Kenyans.

President Ruto has urged Kenya Kwanza legislators to support it, while opposition leader Raila Odinga has urged Azimio MPs to oppose it.

“The Azimio coalition has directed all our MPs to vehemently oppose the bill. The electorate should watch keenly for legislators who will support the bill because that will be betrayal to Kenyans,” Raila said on Monday.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah on Friday June 2 filed a lawsuit to challenge its enactment.

Omtatah argued that some proposals in the bill violated the Constitution.

“The power to impose taxes is not absolute, it is a donated power by the people to the executive and they deposit it not to the Executive but to the parliament,” he stated.

The case will be heard on June 19,2023.

