President Ruto Supporters To Hold Protests At Raila’s Karen Home 

President William Ruto’s supporters have announced a plan to counter Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s Monday mass action plan.

According to UDA Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala, Kenya Kwanza supporters would march to the former Prime Minister’s Karen residence while he would be leading his own supporters to State House.

“As you do what you are calling peaceful demonstrations to State House, we shall also be doing peaceful demonstrations to your home,” said Malala on Saturday.

Malala at the same time cautioned Raila against destruction of property during the protests noting that he will be arrested and dealt with accordingly.

“Raila Odinga, you are not above the law. If in your maandamano function, law and order will be broken with, the government will deal with you, the same way it does with bandits in Turkana,” he said.

Kenya Kwanza’s plan to protest at Raila’s home was hinted at on Friday by Mogitio MP Reuben Kiborek while appearing during an interview with Citizen TV’s Daily Break show.

“On this one, we dare Raila Odinga. Bring it on we can even decide to go and occupy his house in Karen,” the youthful MP warned.

Kiborek asked President Ruto not to submit to Raila’s grievances noting he would repeat the pressure to future presidents.

“William Ruto should not subdue to pressure because if he agrees to give him a handshake today in 2032 Gachagua will be forced to subdue to pressure and listen to his grievances. In 2042 if I become president I will be forced by the same Raila to subdue to his pressure again and listen to him,” he added.

