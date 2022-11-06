Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Threatens to Deploy KDF Soldiers To Deal With Bandits

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 09 29 at 6.07.25 PM

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has threatened to deploy Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers to tackle cattle rustling in the North Rift regon.

Speaking on Saturday November 5 in Samburu County the Head of State told the locals that he will end cattle rustling in the insecurity-prone area. 

“I want to tell them not to try me. They should look for other alternative sources of livelihood. I cannot sit down and allow to see some people take us back when we need to be moving forward,” 

“We are tired of our people dying and students dropping from school. Don’t play around with our temper. We will bring an end to cattle rustling with whatever it takes. Even if it means bringing in the military to take care of this problem,” Ruto said. 

The President added that the military will build a barack in the area so as to add security.

“We will build a military barracks in the region to ensure we tackle the challenge of cattle rustling in this region,” Ruto assured.

He insisted that the construction of military garrisons would protect the region from criminal groups.

President Ruto mentioned Turkana, Samburu, Pokot, and Baringo as zones vulnerable to bandit attacks.

“If you test me, you’ll know who I am. Let them not even try!” Ruto warned.

The president also urged community leaders to maintain peace in the region.

“No woman will cry again because of cattle rustling,” he declared.

The Head of State was distributing food to the drought affected regions in the North Rift

Also Read: DP Rigathi Gachagua Summons 6 Governors From Ruto’s Backyard Over Insecurity

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019