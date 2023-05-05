President Ruto To Attend King Charles III’s Coronation in UK

President William Ruto has flown out of the country to attend the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Friday, May 5, Ruto was invited by the King to attend the historic event that will be held at Westminster Abbey.

“President William Ruto will be departing the country this evening to join other world leaders at the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

“At the invitation of the King, President Ruto will attend the historic event to be held at Westminster Abbey and presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby,” read the statement in part.

The Head of State will then fly to Netherlands on Sunday where he will have a series of meetings with a number of individuals including His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands.

“During the visit, Kenya and the Netherlands will explore new areas of cooperation and strengthen existing partnerships between the two countries in critical areas such as trade and investment, development cooperation and multilateral fora, “ Hussein stated.

Ruto will then embark on a two-day visit to Israel where he will hold high-level meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“During the visit, the two leaders will hold high-level bilateral meetings and discuss areas of mutual interest, including technology and innovation, manufacturing, agriculture and defence cooperation.

“The President is expected to visit several agricultural projects in the Middle East country that is renowned for its mega strides in irrigation. Additionally, the President will meet the Israeli business community to pitch for their partnership and investment in Kenya,” Hussein added.

