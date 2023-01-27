Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto To Deploy KDF in Nairobi

By

Published

20230124 103320

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto has revealed that he will deploy the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Nairobi and its surroundings in the coming days. 

Speaking on Friday while launching the Affordable Housing Plan in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, the Head of State said that he recently met with military officers and the move will safeguard the Nairobi metropolitan. 

Ruto however did not reveal where the officers will be deployed. 

“Because I am the Commander in Chief, KDF soldiers know they are Kenyans and the roles they play in Nairobi. They will improve and develop areas such as Kamukunji, Kiambiu, and Eastleigh,” he stated. 

More to follow…..

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019