President Ruto To Deploy KDF in Nairobi

President Ruto has revealed that he will deploy the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Nairobi and its surroundings in the coming days.

Speaking on Friday while launching the Affordable Housing Plan in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, the Head of State said that he recently met with military officers and the move will safeguard the Nairobi metropolitan.

Ruto however did not reveal where the officers will be deployed.

“Because I am the Commander in Chief, KDF soldiers know they are Kenyans and the roles they play in Nairobi. They will improve and develop areas such as Kamukunji, Kiambiu, and Eastleigh,” he stated.

