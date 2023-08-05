Connect with us

President Ruto Vows To Send Raila Back To Bondo 

President William Ruto has vowed to send Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga back to his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County. 

Speaking on Saturday in Nyeri, President Ruto said the former Prime Minister will go to bondo even without realizing it. 

 

“The only remaining job I have is to send Raila Odinga back to Bondo, actually he will go without even knowing it,” said Ruto. 

The Head of State ruled out a possibility of doing a handshake with Raila saying the fresh bipartisan talks will touch on issues affecting Kenyans. 

 

“The time for competitive politics and positions for leaders ended in the last election. No handshake. The work ahead of us is about the needs of the people,” the president stated. 

Ruto at the same time urged Nyeri locals to give his administration time to deliver his promises.

“We are ready to work with everyone, our main work is to deliver what we promised the people of Kenya which include roads, good education, fertilizer and lower the cost of living,” Ruto added.

His remarks came moments after Odinga issued a 30 day ultimatum for the negotiations to end. 

Speaking during a funeral in Siaya County, the opposition chief said he would instruct his supporters to return to the streets if the talks don’t achieve Azimio’s demands. 

Nimesema sisi kama wana-Azimio, tuko tayari kuongea, tutaongea na tunapatia wale jamaa siku thelathini kuongea. Baada ya siku thelathini kama jamaa bado amekaa ngumu ntatoa amri ingine. Lakini tumepea tume ambayo inaongezwa na Kalonzo Musyoka nafasi ya kuongea na wale kutoka ile ng’ambo ingine,” said Raila.

He added, “Tunanongea bila masharti; wao vile vile wasitoe masharti kwetu. Lakini wasipokuwa tayari kuongea na kukubaliana na sisi vile tunataka tunasema baada ya siku 30 Wakenya watachukua hatua tofauti.”

